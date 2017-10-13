South Tyneside hospital leads way in knee surgery treatment

Sports injury victims could be helped by pioneering treatment at South Tyneside District Hospital.

Surgeons are performing cruciate ligament reconstruction and cartilage repair surgery of the knee as day case procedures, enabling them to walk and go home on the day of their operation

The team, led by consultant orthopaedic surgeon and knee specialist Mr Oday Al-Dadah is also one of the first in the country to successfully treat patients with debilitating knee arthritis by performing partial joint replacement surgery using minimally invasive techniques which also enables them to go home on the same day.

The procedures are adding to the hospital’s reputation as a centre of excellence for knee surgery.

Mr Al-Dadah said: “We are making great progress in implementing a range of innovative services to enable patients to quickly regain their mobility and independence after surgery.”

He will be outlining the work of the department at a meeting for members of South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust next week.

Mr Al-Dadah is the senior knee surgeon in the Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery at South Tyneside District Hospital.

He completed his surgical training in Cambridge - during which time he also completed his doctoral thesis in the field of reconstructive knee surgery, and he has had his research presented and published nationally and internationally.

He is Editor-in-Chief of The Knee Journal and is Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Cellular Medicine at Newcastle University.

Mr Al-Dadah’s talk will be on Thursday, October 19, at 2.30pm, in the Lecture Theatre in the Education Centre at the hospital.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to contact the membership line on 0191 202 4121.