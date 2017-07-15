South Tyneside karate kids on a high

Karate kids from South Tyneside have been hitting the opposition for sex in recent weeks.

After success in the English National Championships in April the Dokan Club - based in Boldon, Whitbun and Sunderland - faced a busy programme of events -

Marcus Henderson, Katie Hunnam and Ellie Smith flyinmg high

The big event in the summer calendar was the Central England tournament at Worcester arena.

The club, once again, topped the table with 18 gold, 16 silver and 22 bronze.

Gold medal winners - and multiple winners, were Eve Palmer Eleisha Mitchinson, Lola Cassicdy, Anais Errington, Emma Snaith, Olivia Fellows, Marcus Henderson, Reuben Fellows, Emma Ali Hutchinson and Emma Cole.

Head

Emma Ali-Hutchinson, left, in action

Chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson said he was more than happy with the latest medal haul.

He said: “It was another fantastic weekend. The competition had 980 entries from the very best clubs the country has to offer, in total over 60 clubs entered squads on the day.

“Some associations had entered their national squads but our squad were brilliant and yet again we topped the club medal table.

“This is another incredible achievement for the club and again shows we are moving with the times and keeping up the pace on an increasingly competitive karate scene.”

Emma Snaith and Olivia Fellows

He added: “There were many personal best performances on the day but a special mention for Anais Errington age 11 who entered seven categories and made the final in all of them, winning four individual gold medals and two team golds. Simply outstanding.”

The club also competed in the united styles association event in Dudley where they, again, topped the club medal table with 19 gold, 15 silver and 28 bronze.

Mr Mitchin son added: “We took a squad of 26 students. The competition itself was excellent and Dokan finished the day as the leading club on the medal table which is always pleasing.”

Dokan run adult and children sessions and welcome all ages from five-years-old.

Eleisha Mitchonson and Eve Palmer in action

Go to www.dokan.co.uk, email k-mitch@live.co.uk, or call 07939 130411 for details.