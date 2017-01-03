South Tyneside karate kids strike gold again

Youngsters at a karate club in South Tyneside are celebrating another knockout year.

Members of Boldon’s Dokan club finished the year with a total of 128 gold medals, along with 105 silver and 169 bronze.

The class ready for training

It also means the club now has 14 national champions and eight international winners in its ranks.

Chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson said: “They are a really dedicated bunch of youngsters and, if they keep training the way they have been, we can look forward to even more success in the future.

“2016 has been the usual busy year of external competitions, hotel stopovers, seminars, and grading ceremonies

“As for the future we are building a new squad of very youthful students and in less than two years Dokan could have a far stronger competition squad than ever before. Such is the potential of our new recruits.”

Dokan youngsters show off their skills

He added: “Over 400 medals by the Dokan Karate Squad tells its own story.”

The club also hosted its own open competitions for the first time.

Mr Mitchinson added: “The medal haul was great but the best thing I look back on is the atmosphere in the club.

“There is a real buzz of enthusiasm and happy lessons with a friendly feel keeps everyone buoyant and keen.”

Dokan's student of the year Eve Palmer in action

The club holds training sessions in Boldon, Whitburn and Sunderland.

For more etails about the club and training times, call Mr Mitchinson on 0793 913 0411 or go to www.dokan.co.uk.