South Tyneside kettlebell instructor shifts one millions kilograms in memory of tragedy mum

A fundraising fitness instructor has managed to shift one million kilos in weights as part of a charity challenge in memory of popular South Shields teacher Lisa Kelly.

Ant Clennan, 39, owner of South Tyenside Kettlebells (STK), in Salem Street, Jarrow, moved the impressive total during a series of kettlebells sessions at the gym.

Lisa Kelly with partner Gavin and daughters Scarlett and Jasmine.

Starting on Monday, July 3, Ant moved around 50,000 kgs an hour each day for 20 days - finishing off with a session with his members.

From his efforts, the fitness fanatic from Hebburn, managed to raise more than £2,000 in aid of the Great North Children’s Hospital - a charity that was important to Lisa during her life.

Lisa from Jarrow, who was mum twins Scarlett and Jasmine, died aged just 35, after collapsing in the grounds of Bamburgh School, in Horsley Hill, South Shields, on March 15.

Ant, who is friends with Lisa’s husband Gav Calvert, 36, said he wanted to do something to honour her memory.

STK instructor Ant Clennan has raised funds for Great North Children's Hospital in memory of Lisa Kelly

He said: “The challenge went really well.

“It took me a total of 15 hours 45 minutes over the 20 days to move the one million kilograms. “I am really pleased with how it went and on Saturday we had 36 members of STK take part in the last workout. “They all donated money, so we managed to raise more than £2,000 for the hospital, which is brilliant. “Lisa’s husband Gavin also turned up on the day with his daughters Jasmine and Scarlett to show their support.

“He was really pleased with what we have done and it was nice to see them and have their support.”

During the course of his challenge Ant asked businesses to lend a helping hand by sponsoring the challenge.

Each day, Ant broadcasted his workouts using Facebook Live to raise awareness of his efforts.

But this is not the first time Ant has used his fitness for a charitable cause.

Just last year he attempted to lift the heaviest weight ever with kettlebell swings in an hour in aid of children’s heart unit at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

Ant managed to shift 40,060kg in an hour during his attempt last April.

And now this year the charity champion has been nominated once more for a Best of South Tyneside Award in recognition of his fundraising efforts.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/antclennan