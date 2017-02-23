South Tyneside kids take stand against bullying

Young people in South Tyneside are joining forces to take a stand against bullying.

School pupils throughout the borough have pledged their support to tomorrow’s International Stand Up to Bullying Day - a aimed at addressing bullying worldwide.

The international campaign was started by two young American men who took a stand for a fellow student who was bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school.

In South Tyneside, Hebburn Comprehensive, Whitburn Church of England Academy, St Josephs, Valley View Primary and Seaview Primary - along with adult disability group Your Voice Counts and members of the FAB group are all involved.

They came together to design their own pledge sheet and commit to the belief that bullying will not be tolerated.

Coun Joan Atkinson, lead member for children, young people and families at South Tyneside Council, said: “This campaign allows young people to make a pledge to fight bullying in all its forms while showing support for victims. It is great to see so many of our young people and groups standing together on this issue.

“As a council, we recognise the very real harm and misery that bullying can cause so it is incredibly positive to see our young people working so hard to tackle this issue.

“By working with our young people we hope to make bullying a thing of the past in South Tyneside.”