South Tyneside Magistrates Court cases

The following people have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Kelly Bonner, 31, of Eden Walk, Jarrow. Fined £10 for failing to keep an appointment as part of a community order.

Craig Nicholson, 38, of Beach Road, South Shields. Sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, a curfew of six months, and ordered to pay £115 costs for three offences of theft and one offence of attempted theft.

Stephanie Gregan, 26, Lord Nelson Street, South Shields. Ordered to pay £155 in fines and costs for theft.

Daniel Carrington, 40, of Hindmarch Riad, West Boldon. Sentenced to four weeks in prison and ordered to pay £115 costs for threatening behaviour and breach of a suspended sentence.

Adam Abdullah, 38 of Sycamore Avenue, South Shields. Fined £40 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Ian Nesbitt, 40, of Toner Avenue, Hebburn. Ordered to observe a curfew of eight weeks for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Robert Barry, 23, of Lord Nelson Street, Tyne Dock. Disqualified from driving for six months and fined £120 for three offences of driving without insurance.

Jabanoor Miah, 28, of Osborne Avenue, South Shields. Sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, and banned from driving for two years for two offences of driving while disqualified, and breach of a previous suspended sentence imposed for driving while disqualified.

Geoffrey Cowie, 59, of Beach Road, South Shields. Conditionally discharged for six months, and ordered to pay £30 costs for theft.

Christopher Bachelor, 35, of George Street, South Shields. Ordered to pay £330 in fines and costs, and driving licence endorsed with nine penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

David Morl, 43, of Warwick Road, Hebburn. Ordered to pay £293 in fines, costs, and compensation for theft.