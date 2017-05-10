South Tyneside man’s jail sentence extended by eight years after slashing face of fellow inmate

A South Tyneside man who slashed a fellow inmate in a North East jail has had his jail sentence extended by eight years.

Teesside Crown Court heard Gary Llewellyn lashed a fellow inmate across the face causing permanent disfigurement.

Llewellyn, 24, was serving a 22-month sentence at Holme House prison, near Stockton, when he attacked the man on January 13.

The 24-year-old from Jarrow had been jailed after he brandished a knife and punching a man in the face after the victim refused to give him a cigarette outside the Chichester Arms in South Shields, on April 22, last year.

Llewellyn was sentenced last June after pleaded guilty to affray, possession of an offensive weapon, assault by beating and possessing cannabis - which was found when he was searched at the police station.

Newcastle Crown Court heard at the time how Llewellyn hit the smoker, then used a kitchen knife he pulled from his waistband to swipe at and chase people who came near.

Llewellyn, who had taken alcohol and cocaine, took the eight-inch blade, inside the bar before leaving the scene.

He had been released from jail three months earlier, and was arrested nearby.

Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford told him at the time that he had a “fearsome” criminal record.

Llewellyn, formerly of Pine Street, Jarrow, is now serving his sentence in Durham prison.

He admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, during an earlier hearing.

Judge Peter Armstrong extended his sentence by eight years and told him he will be on licence for a further four.