South Tyneside men’s group is on the lookout for their own home

A group which was set up to help older men combat isolation is on the lookout for a new home.

The Men’s Shed was set up with the help of Age UK South Tyneside for those over the age of 55.

It just seems to be one thing after another trying to find somewhere, like there is so much against us. Tom Brownlee

The group, which provides a place where men can go to socialise and brush up on their woodwork skills, was first based at Bede’s World in Jarrow.

Following its closure, they were rehomed at West Boldon Lodge but are now based at South Tyneside College.

However, they are keen to move into premises where they can have a room to call their own.

Tom Brownlee, chairman of the group, said: “Currently we meet for three hours a week on a Monday, but we are keen to find a place where we can meet more than that.

“We had been offered a room at Brinkburn Community Association but, after a health and safety check, we were told we couldn’t use it. We were offered another room, but that wasn’t fit for us.

“So we are back to square one looking for a place where we can base our group.”

The group is for those aged 55 who are interested in woodwork, and is aimed to promote wellbeing and social inclusion.

The group currently has 15 regular members who attend the weekly sessions.

Mr Brownlee added: “It is so frustrating for us at the moment.

“We thought we would have a permanent base at Brinkburn Community centre.

“Ideally, we need somewhere like an old garage or somewhere where we have access to electricity.

“It just seems to be one thing after another trying to find somewhere, like there is so much against us.

“We have our own bank account, but without premises we are struggling to apply for funding.”

For more information on the Men Shed, or if you can help with a base, call Mr Brownlee on 0743 4842639.