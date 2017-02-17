South Tyneside mum launches cool business venture

A South Tyneside mum is hoping to enjoy the sweet taste of success after opening up a dessert lounge.

Former civil servant Jayne Fairley, 42, has just launched her first business venture – Ghiaccio Ice Cream and Dessert Lounge, in Sunderland Road, South Shields.

New ice cream, dessert and coffee lounge, Ghiaccio. Owner Jayne Fairley

Offering treats ranging from quirky ice cream pizzas to gluten-free desserts, the mum-of-two hopes the business will be a hit with residents.

She said: “This is my first business and it is something that I have been working towards for the last six years.

“I have been involved in everything from the design to picking its name, Ghiaccio, which means ice in Italian.

“Before this I had a job in safeguarding children for Gateshead Council, so it is a complete change.”

New ice cream, dessert and coffee lounge, Ghiaccio.

She added: “It was a case of leaving something that I loved, to do something that I really wanted to do.

“I knew that I wanted to be 100% committed to it.

“I love entertaining and just thought, ‘I am 42, I’m not getting any younger, so I should just go for it’.

The quirky business serves a range of tasty goods from Italian gelato to spaghetti bolognese made out of ice cream.

New ice cream, dessert and coffee lounge, Ghiaccio.

It is open from 10am to 6pm during weekdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

Mrs Fairley, from Strathmore Gardens, South Shields, who is mum to Dylan, 16, and Isabelle, six, added: “I have taken on seven members of staff and a lot of hard work has gone into it, as it used to be a newsagents before.

“The whole family has been involved in helping out.

“We are trying to keep everything local and are using local suppliers, including Pink Lane Coffee, which is a brand based in Newcastle.

New ice cream, dessert and coffee lounge, Ghiaccio. Staff member Jack Charlesworth.

“I have always enjoyed being creative.

“I love entertaining and have always wanted my own place like this.

“I love how food brings everyone together and just wanted to create a place where people could go to indulge.

“I am hoping to eventually do parties and even supply weddings.”