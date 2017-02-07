South Tyneside playwright set for sell-out London show

A London showing of the life of a Jarrow rowing star who made history is on its way to becoming a sell-out. The writer of Hadaway Harry - Ed Waugh - says he is amazed at the response the play, starring award winning actor Jamie Brown, is receiving down South.

The show will be performed at the London Rowing Club in Putney.

Ed Waugh

Harry Clasper was the Sir Steve Redgrave of his day - leading his team to winning the World Championship in 1845 after defeating the “unbeatable” Thamesmen.

He went on to invent the sport as we know it today and was behind the slim, light boats and outriggers used by modern scullers.

The show, sponsored by Newcastle Theatre Royal, Vic Young, Virgin Trains and South Tyneside Council, is being directed by Russell Floyd, who starred in The Bill and Eastenders.

He said: “The response for “Harry” at Putney has been incredible. The local radio, press and social media are amazed by his story and we have already sold well over half of the 240 ticket allocation.

“That’s incredible given we are converting the London Rowing Club boathouse into a theatre and travelling up from the North East for two days to do the three out-of-town shows.”

South Shields-based playwright Ed Waugh said: “It’s brilliant to know that when we are in London team Hadaway Harry are flying the flag for new writing not just in South Shields but the North East as a whole. There is a lot more to come, too.”

Hadaway Harry will be showcased at the Theatre Royal on February 24 and 25. For further details visit: www.hadawayharry.co.uk