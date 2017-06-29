South Tyneside prisoner’s obscene letter to adoptive mum

A serving prisoner found himself back in court after writing to his adoptive mother saying how much he wanted to have sex with her.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Stephen Brown - who was adopted as a child - had not seen the woman for three years, but earlier this year sent her a letter containing ‘graphic sexual content’.

Brown, 26, formerly of Sunderland Road, South Shields, admitted sending a malicious or obscene communication in January while serving a sentence at Holme House Prison, near Stockton.

Sue Barker, prosecuting, said: “Brown was initially fostered by the family as a young child and later adopted.

“There were concerns about his sexualised behaviour towards his adoptive mother which led to him being asked to leave when he was 14-years-old.

“In January, he was a serving prisoner and his adoptive mother received a letter telling her how much he wanted have sex with her. The letter contained other graphic sexual content.

“She was upset and fearful that, on release, Brown might try to contact her in person.”

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said: “These are very sensitive matters. He sent the letter, on his account, after being told by a counsellor he should articulate his feeling towards the victim.

“Clearly, he shouldn’t have done that in the way that he did. He now understands the error of his ways.

“There has been no further contact since the letter in January, nor does he intend there to be.”

Brown told the court: “I made some bad choices, but I’ve done my time for those. I don’t want to go back to prison, I just want to get on with my life.”

The bench adjourned passing sentence for the preparation of a report from the Probation Service.