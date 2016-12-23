South Tyneside project helping people stay warm this winter

A South Tyneside project supporting people battling drug addictions has expanded its help to those struggling to stay warm this winter.

South Tyneside Exchange Programme, run by NECA, has been taking in donations of coats and warm clothing as part of a Stay Warm campaign.

The items have been dished out to those in need to help them brave the elements this winter.

It is the first time the project has taken part in the campaign which was supported by South Tyneside Council.

Colin Lawton Project manager at the service based in Fowler Street, South Shields, said: “We linked in with the council who donated a number of coats, hats and gloves to the project.

“We have a number of clients who come to us who live on the streets, so as well as giving them a Christmas card with our details on and Christmas opening times, we were able to give them warm clothing which will help them stay warm this winter.

“We have also told them of flu jobs to help them to look after their own welfare this winter.

“The donations are not just for those who are part of the needle exchange, but anyone who uses our service and is in need.”

STEP, provides a specialist, free and confidential service to clients over the age of 18, who use/misuse substances including drugs, alcohol and steroids. It also provides signposting for other agencies.

*The service will close on Christmas Eve at 1pm and will re-open on Tuesday. It will close on New Year’s Eve at 1pm. Normal times apply after New Year’s Day.