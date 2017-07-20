South Tyneside pupils praised in school’s latest Ofsted report

Pupils have been praised by education watchdogs as they rate a South Tyneside comprehensive school as ‘good’

Ofsted Inspectors described students at Hebburn Comprehensive School as “confident” and a “credit” to the school.

The glowing report and praise followed a visit by inspectors in June who spoke to pupils and monitored classroom sessions.

The result has been welcomed by both staff and pupils at the school in Campbell Park Road.

Headteacher David Thompson said: “I am absolutely delighted with the outcome. The Lead Inspector acknowledged the excellent work of the school and said that we have maintained the good quality of education since the last inspection and continue to improve because we promote a strong conviction that all pupils should achieve well regardless of their circumstances or backgrounds.”

Mr Thompson added: “Inspectors said pupils are confident and engage well with visitors; when they are given opportunities to work together in lessons, they show high levels of engagement, co-operation and respect for one another. They also said that pupils speak with fondness and enthusiasm about their teachers and say how approachable and supportive all staff are.

“The Lead Inspector said that the children he spoke to throughout the day were an absolute credit to the school.”

As well as pupils, staff and work done at the school also received praise including its “strong leadership”, “high quality teaching” and the “high expectations for pupils.”

They also acknowledged the extra curricular activities offered by the school in music, drama and sport as well as the Key Fund which aims to develop pupil’s confidence and entrepreneurial skills.

Mr Thompson said: “The inspectors also recognised the effectiveness of the strategies we have in place to accelerate the progress of disadvantaged pupils, to improve the attendance of vulnerable groups and to continue to improve outcomes in science.

“The strong staff and governor teams have worked extremely hard alongside parents and carers to guarantee an excellent standard of education for all of our pupils.

“I would like to thank everyone involved with the school for their continued support.”