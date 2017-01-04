South Tyneside residents given extra time to sign up for green bin charge scheme

People in South Tyneside are being given more time to sign up to a controversial scheme which would see them charged for the collection of their green bins.

If residents apply by January 31, they will pay £25 a year to have their green bins emptied.

The deadline had initially been December 31, with council bosses claiming towards the end of last month that more than 6,000 people had signed up.

The charges will be introduced from March.

On the extension of the deadline to sign up for the scheme, Coun Moira Smith, South Tyneside Council's lead member for area management and community safety, said: “We realise that with all the seasonal celebrations, applying for the garden waste service may not have been top of people’s lists of things to do.

“However, with the festivities over, now is the perfect time to think about signing up to this service – and save some money in the process.”

Residents are not under any obligation to sign up, with the council saying they can still recycle their green waste at the Middlefields Recycling Village for free. It is open from 9am to 6pm every day.

People can also make their own compost or buy a low-cost composting bin from the council.

Those who opt to pay for three years in advance will have their green bins emptied for £65, which would save them £25.

People who join the service after the deadline will be charged £30 a year.

Those who do not sign up can keep their garden waste bin, according to the council, but it will not be emptied.

Coun Smith added: “Unlike household waste, the council does not have a statutory duty to collect green waste but we are keen to maintain a service for residents.

“While people are not obliged to subscribe to this service, I hope many residents will recognise the value and convenience of this service and understand the financial constraints within which we are working.”

Green waste bins can be shared between neighbours.

To subscribe to the service, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/greenwaste.