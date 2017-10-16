South Tyneside residents urged to join national Get Online Week

South Tyneside residents have been encouraged to “log on” as part of national Get Online Week.

This year’s Try 1 Thing campaign saw residents encouraged to use the internet to do one thing which they would normally do in a shop, bank, doctors, chemist or even over the phone.

To support the initiative, South Tyneside Libraries Service joined forces with Age Concern Tyneside South to hold a drop-in session at Jarrow Library, which was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress, Coun Olive Punchion and Mary French.

Coun Punchion said: “The internet is a very valuable tool which can unlock financial, social and health benefits, but it can be daunting to take that first step.

“Campaigns are an important way of helping people, particularly older residents, to improve their digital skills and I am delighted we supported this initiative.”

For more information about the range of services and facilities available at South Tyneside Libraries, including free use of computers for library members, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/libraries