South Tyneside rowers celebrate river race victory

A squad of South Tyneside rowers are in buoyant mood after claiming victory in an annual river race.

South Shields Marine School triumphed in the eighth Tyne Row – an eight-nautical mile challenge, from Newcastle Quayside to South Shields.

They crossed the finishing line in one-hour and 21 minutes - a minute ahead of their nearest rival to claim a second successive win.

Runner-up was American Bureau of Shipping, followed by North East P & I Club in one-hour and 28 minutes, and Fleetwood Nautical Campus.

The event was organised by Tommy Procter, 70, a former tugmaster and retired South Shields Marine School lecturer, who also coxed the winning team.

He said: “It’s tough but the Tyne Row is a hugely satisfying experience to be part of. The marine school’s rowers worked very hard and deserved the win, but the race was highly competitive and I thank all participants for their tremendous efforts.

“The Tyne is a difficult environment to take on and overcome, and for all teams to finish the course is a great achievement.

“It is a quite unique event in this part of the world and represents a superb sporting challenge – I’m already looking forward to next year’s race.”

The race is so tough that there are two swap-over points for fresh crews take over.

The first is after 3.5 nautical miles, at Hebburn Marina, and the second a further 3.1 nautical miles downriver, at Tyne Dock.

Gary Hindmarch, Principal of South Shields Marine School, said: “I’m delighted that the marine school’s own team won this terrific event.

“Great credit to all teams and rowers who took part and made the eighth annual row such a wonderful spectacle of sporting endeavour.

“It is no mean feat to conquer the Tyne, so congratulations to all involved.”