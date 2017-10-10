South Tyneside’s chance to play a part in Sunderland Tall Ships 2018

A huge chance to play a part in a spectacular international event is on offer to the people of South Tyneside.

The search has begun to find up to 350 volunteers who will help to ensure Sunderland’s 2018 Tall Ships leg runs smoothly.

The four-day Sunderland leg will last from July 11 to 14 next year and Victoria French, head of Events at Sunderland City Council, said volunteers would be “integral” to the success of the festival. She added: “There is a raft of roles that we are looking for.”

And it’s not just the people of Wearside who are being urged to apply for positions. Victoria added: “We know we will attract people from Sunderland which is great but also people who have volunteer on other events throughout the North East and beyond, and other Tall Ships events.

“The experience that people will get from volunteering for a large-scale event will be brilliant. It will be fun.”

Jobs on offer include Event Support workers, Ship Liaison Officers, Event Coordinators and Technical Liaison Officers.

For further information about the event and how to get involved, go to www.tallshipssunderland.com.

And to find out more about the 2018 Sunderland spectacle, follow the Twitter page @TallShipsSund or on Facebook at TallShipsRacesSunderland.