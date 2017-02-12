South Tyneside school goes from failing to top 250 in England and Wales

A South Tyneside school which was once judged as failing its pupils has now been ranked one of the best in England and Wales for its standards in reading, writing and maths.

Ridgeway Primary Academy, South Shields, is in the top one per cent of 21,000 schools nationally for improvement in reading and maths between the ends of Key Stage 1 and 2.

Everyone is thrilled at this exceptional achievement Mick McCarthy

For reading, writing and maths combined it is rated 13th best nationally.

It also has the highest percentage of children in South Tyneside achieving a higher standard in their SATs, with overall progress the best in the borough.

The success comes a month after Ofsted praised the school, sponsored by South Tyneside College since 2013, citing it’s upward trend as “dramatic.”

Headteacher Michael McCarthy said: “These are fantastic figures showing the rapid progress our school is making across many subjects.

“They are the latest significant step in our ambition to be an outstanding place to learn, and reflect the dedication of staff, parents and pupils to that aim.

“Everyone at the school is thrilled at this exceptional achievement.

“To be the most improved of all mainstream schools for writing is quite something.”

The school in the past was judged as “failing” by Ofsted.

Dr Lindsey Whiterod OBE, Chief Executive the College, said: “It is no overstatement to say these figures are quite exceptional.

“They reflect the fantastic change that has been brought about and show a school where everyone is working for a common good, to give high-quality education to all pupils.