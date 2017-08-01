South Tyneside school introduces well-being room dedicated to staff

Staff at a South Tyneside school are being given the chance to get away from it all – after a ‘fabulous’ well-being room was introduced.

Boldon School, based on New Road, opened a relaxing room for staff in a bid to help reduce stress and anxiety levels.

Senior learning mentor Val Hanson has welcomed the introduction of the well-being room.

The move has been welcomed by those who work at the school.

Senior learning mentor Val Hanson said: “Students have somewhere to go when they’re upset or stressed, and why shouldn’t we have something for our hard working staff?

“We tend to look after our physical well-being, but we need to concentrate on our emotional wellbeing as well.

“Just having someone to listen or taking 10 minutes’ respite can make all the difference.”

Students have somewhere to go when they’re upset or stressed, so why shouldn’t hard working staff? Val Hanson

Hair and beauty teacher Vanessa Reeve said: “It is a fabulous room – the interior is like a spa.

“It’s so calm and relaxing in there.

“I’m amazed. They should have one in every school.”

IT technician John Saunders said: “The room has been a place for solace for me as sometimes the workload can be quite demanding, along with personal pressure.”

Boldon School health champion Malcolm Branch in the well-being room.

Parents, carers and pupils were invited to the school in May for a well-being day, where help, support and advice was offered.

Staff now have a permanent location at the school which is private, and they can go to reflect away from the hub of the classroom.

The school says the aim of the room is to support staff emotionally and physically long-term, with the intention of reducing staff absence.

Supply staff member Simon Routledge said: “Being there helped me after I had heard some bad news from home.

“It’s ideally situated, as it’s quite private but accessible and I believe other schools should take this on board for stressed out and upset staff.”

Attendance officer Bev Winn added: “It’s just such a lovely space you can go to when you need to collect your thoughts.

“It’s ideal, because its close to the main entrance if you need to leave with discretion.”