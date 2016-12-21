South Tyneside Scout District celebrates 100 years of Cub Scouting

Youngsters came together to celebrate 100 years of Cub Scouting at the weekend with a special “Promise Party”.

To mark the important anniversary, about 80 children from the South Tyneside Scout District came along to the event on Friday night at Chuter Ede Community Association.

The youngsters, belonging to several different groups, joined with all of the scouting parties in the UK, when they renewed their Cub Scout Promise at 7.16pm - in recognition of the 1916 date that Cubs was originally founded.

One of the event organisers, David Charlton, said: “South Tyneside Scout District held a special birthday party on Friday night, to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the Cub Scout section.

“The Promise Party allowed youngsters from several different groups from all over South Tyneside to join together to renew their Cub promise, at the same time as all of the other promise parties in the UK.

“Cubs was started in 1916 by Robert Baden Powell, the founder of the Scout movement, and in 2016 Cubs have had the opportunity to join in with the year-long celebrations.”

Cub Scout Leader Kelly Bell, from the 15th South Shields Cubs, added: “The party aimed to mark the occasion all together and saw the children take part in a disco and party games.

“Throughout the year we have been doing different things to celebrate.”

South Tyneside Scouts provide skills and personal development for young people, which is supported by voluntary leaders and voluntary support workers.

More information at www.scouts.org.uk/get-involved.