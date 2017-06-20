South Tyneside shines spotlight on learning disabilities

A week dedicated to highlighting the services on offer to support those with learning disabilities has kicked off in South Tyneside.

Until Sunday, a series of events will be held throughout the borough showcasing the range of activities available.

Autism Able are to host a series of events as part of Learning disability week at Customs Space

They range from coffee mornings to information open days to sports events, exhibitions and workshops.

This year’s theme is employment.

Yesterday, the week-long awareness raising campaign was launched at The Word and was followed by a carnival-style party at South Tyneside College.

An exhibition of artwork created by Arts 4 Wellbeing services users also went on display at Cleadon Park Library, in South Shields.

Members used dream jobs as their inspiration.

Meanwhile tomorrow, people will have the chance to find out more about how to make their own video and professional music track at the Custom Space, in Captain’s Row.

The workshops, will both run from 10am until 3pm, and have been organised by Autism Able.

On Thursday the group will hold a party night from 5pm until 7.30pm and on Friday a digital skills drop in session from 10am until noon.

Sarah Farrell, of AutismAble, said: “Learning Disabilities Week is vitally important as it helps to promote the different services we have here in South Tyneside.

“We work with people who have autism and other learning disabilities, so it was important for us to get involved in the week and to let people know what we have on offer here.”

For more information on AutsimAble or to book a place, call 456 0894.

For more information on events taking place throughout the week visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/LDWeek.