South Tyneside singer follows her dream and releases first single

A talented singer from South Tyneside is following her dreams as she releases her first single.

Lauren Amour has been showcasing her vocal talents at gigs and events throughout the region and the 19-year-old from York Road, Jarrow, has performed at Bents Park Summer Festival.

Last year lent her vocal abilities to a comedy show performed at the Customs House in South Shields.

Up until now the talented teenager has performed cover songs, but now has finally taken a leap of faith by releasing her first single, called Apology.

The song has been taken from her first EP, which is expected to be released later this year.

Lauren said: “I’m 19 years old and I just thought it was time for me to be more serious with my music and to get out there.

Lauren Amour has released her first single

“I’ve always wanted to be a singer-songwriter and I feel now the time is right for me to go for it.”

Lauren, who is currently studying a singer and songwriting degree at the Academy of Music and Sound in Gateshead, added: “The single was released on December 30 on iTunes and the reviews which were posted were really positive.

“I’ve even been contacted by former X-Factor contestants asking if I would write a song for them, and others who are asking if I would do a collaboration with them.”

She added: “I’m really excited about it all, and to have positive feedback from strangers is just amazing.”

People have also taken to You Tube, where Lauren showcases the video to accompany the single.

Lauren, who was previously part of popular South Tyneside band Eliza Smiles, said: “I’ve been doing covers since I was about 13 or 14 for fun, but this is something I want to do. I’m taking it a lot more seriously.”

She is hoping the single will help further her dream of becoming an established singer-songwriter.

And she has been approached by the South Tyneside Against Bullying group to write a song to feature on a forthcoming promotional video.

“It’s an issue which is close to my heart, so I will be able to put that emotion into the lyrics and into the music,” she said.

The single can be downloaded from iTunes. The video and single can also be viewed on You Tube.