South Tyneside smokers urged to stop in New Year

Smokers in South Tyneside are being encouraged to quit for New Year to reduce their risk of a range of smoking-related heart problems.

Anti-smoking group Fresh and Public Health England are today launching a campaign to highlight the damaging effect smoking has on the heart.

It has been revealed that 45 people a day die of cardiovascular disease (CVD) caused by smoking - over 16,500 a year in England1. Smoking prevalence in the North East is currently at 18.7%.

CVD includes all diseases of the heart and circulation - including heart attacks and strokes. The disease is one of the main causes of death and disability and quitting has been identified as the single best thing a smoker can do to protect their heart.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, said: “If you smoke, quitting not only means an instant pay rise but also reduces your chances of a serious disease within days of stopping.

“Children worry about their parents and grandparents smoking and quitting is likely to make your family very proud.”

Consultant cardiologist Dr John Bourke, said: “Cigarette smoking is the single most important and avoidable risk factor for death at a young age in both men and women in the UK.

“Smoking speed up the ageing process in blood vessels throughout the body - causing heart attacks, leg amputations and strokes. In short, cigarette smoking accelerates the ageing process making your body older at every age than you actually should be.”

Smokers looking to quit are being encouraged to search ‘Smokefree’ online or contact South Tyneside Change 4 Life on 424 7300