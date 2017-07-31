South Tyneside special education unit bosses deny ‘closure’ plan

Bosses at a centre which educates youngsters with autism have hit back at claims its is to close

They say work to revamp Fellgate Autistic Base is set to go ahead within days.

They admit that the centre, which is based at Fellgate Primary School, in Oxford Way, Jarrow, has been in desperate need of repairs but hit back at reports that the building had been earmarked for closure.

South Tyneside Council chiefs strongly deny there is any truth in an anonymous letter sent to parents.

The letters were sent after some teaching staff were moved into the mainstream school following a review of teacher pupil ratio at the base. Jan Green, of Unison, said: “We have held meetings with the governors and the head teacher and no staff have been paid off.

“Some teaching staff have been moved into the mainstream school to protect their jobs.

“Those who have left were at the autistic base on a temporary basis and that cover has now ended.

“There was an issue over the repairs but that is now being addressed with work being carried out over the summer holidays.”

Coun Geraldine Kilgour said: “The provision given by the base will be staying in Fellgate.

“There has been some changes, but that has been done with the full support of the unions.

“It is an amazing facility and, from September, there will be an increase in our pupil numbers.

“Staff have in the past raised concerns over repairs and did say they felt they weren’t as important as the mainstream school but that is certainly not the case.

“We have looked at and identified the work which needs doing which will be carried out over the summer break.”

A council spokeswoman said: “I want to reassure concerned parents that Fellgate Autistic Unit remains open.

“We are committed to providing this high quality specialist education for children in the borough and will fully consult with parents if any changes are proposed in the future.

“The staffing ratio at the autistic unit is in line with the needs of the pupils and levels of support required.”