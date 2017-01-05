South Tyneside Street Angels benefit from police funding

A team of volunteers who help keep people safe on a night out have received an extra boost from police.

South Tyneside Street Angels help people who run into problems in South Shields on weekends.

Volunteers patrol every three or four weeks between 10pm Saturday until 3am Sunday.

The team work with police and, after seeing the work they do, PC Gary Collinson from South Shields neighbourhood policing team, decided to apply to the Police Mutual Fund.

It has funding for local groups who assist within the community.

He said: “South Tyneside Street Angels play an important role in keeping those enjoying a night out in the town centre safe.”