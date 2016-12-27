South Tyneside surgery rated ‘outstanding’ in report

A South Tyneside surgery has been rated “outstanding” following a visit by health watchdogs.

Dr Rahman and Dr Staples based at the Ellison View Surgery in Hebburn received the rating in three of the five areas inspected.

This is, very clearly, a surgery that is delivering excellent care on behalf of its patients. Alison Holbourn

Under the programme of inspections, all of England’s GP practices are given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The surgery received a rating of ‘good’ for safety and effectiveness while the satisfaction rating for the practice were “excellent.”

CQC’s deputy chief inspector of general practice in the north, Alison Holbourn said: “This is an excellent practice that clearly places patients at the centre of everything they do. The practice had good facilities and was well equipped to treat patients and meet their needs.

“Outcomes were above average for the locality.

“All the comment cards we examined were overwhelmingly positive. The work that Dr Rahman and Staples is doing with its patient groups is clearly paying off which is why we have found this practice to be outstanding.”

The glowing report comes following a visit by Care Quality Commission inspectors in September.

They found patients were treated with compassion, dignity and respect, they were also involved in their care and decisions about their treatments.

Words used to describe the staff included “caring”, “very good”, “excellent” and “understanding.”

Most patients said they found it easy to make an appointment with a named GP and urgent appointments available the same day.

In a report by CQC inspectors it stated the satisfaction ratings for the practice were “excellent” with above local and national averages for consultations with clinical staff.

Of those who responded to the national GP surgery, 100 per cent said they had confidence and trust in both the last GP and nurse they saw or spoke to.

The practice has recently taken part in a pilot project to help reduce isolation in older patients, supported by Age UK.

It included patients being seen, reviews of medications carried out, and support services were also invited to discuss any other non-clinical issues.