South Tyneside volunteers needed for beach clean crusade

The UK’s leading marine charity is urging South Tynesiders to organise a beach clean and survey and do their bit in the worldwide fight against marine litter.

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) will be running its 24th annual Great British Beach Clean-up event between September 15 and 18.

The charity hopes this year’s event will put the UK in the top ten of the 100 or so participating countries and regions which take part in the International Coastal Clean-up during the same weekend every year.

This year’s clean-up is sponsored by Waitrose and it is donating £500,000 to MCS from its carrier bag fund.

The MCS’s beach and river clean project officer, Lizzie Prior. “Over the last two decades beach litter has steadily risen. Our volunteers clean and survey the litter on hundreds of beaches every September, making this survey the most respected and long standing in the UK, but we need more people to host cleans at new beaches as well as at existing beaches on our database.

“The more beaches we have litter data for, the clearer the picture we will have of where it all comes from and what we can do about it.”

Organisers say running a beach clean has never been simpler with the introduction of an interactive website with downloadable resources to help people promote their clean-ups as well as support from the Beachwatch team at MCS headquarters both online and on the phone.

“We would love to see nearer 500 beaches cleaned this year,” added Ms Prior.

“Anyone wishing to run a beach clean will get lots of help from MCS.”

To get involved, visit www.mcsuk.org/greatbritishbeachclean or call 01989 566017.