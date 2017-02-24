South Tyneside voters asked for views on boundaries shake-up

Residents in South Tyneside are being encouraged to have their say on proposals from the Boundary Commission into a review of parliamentary constituencies.

The first wave of consultation took place last year and The Boundary Commission are now to publish all the representations and invite comments on what others have said.

Under the planned changes, Stephen Hepburn MP’s Jarrow constituency would include the following wards: Wardley and Leam Lane in Gateshead, Bede, Fellgate and Hedworth, Hebburn North, Hebburn South, Monkton, Primrose, and Simonside and Rekendyke in South Tyneside, Castle, Redhill and Washington North in Sunderland.

The proposed changed would also see parts of Cleadon and Boldon move to Emma Lewell-Buck MP’s South Shields constituency.

It would be made up of Beacon and Bents, Biddick and All Saints, Boldon Colliery, Cleadon and East Boldon, Cleadon Park, Harton, Horsley Hill, West Park, Westoe, Whitburn and Marsden, and Whiteleas.

The consultation will run from Tuesday for four weeks until Monday 27 March 2017.

Under the new rules laid down by Government, the number of constituencies in England will drop from 533 to 501 and require every constituency must have an electorate no smaller than 71,031 and no larger than 78,507.

All representations and information about how to respond to the second consultation can be found on the interactive Boundary Commission’s consultation website www.bce2018.org.uk

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “It is important that as many people as possible have their say on the representations.

“We would encourage everyone to give their feedback and help shape the new constituencies.”