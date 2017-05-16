South Tyneside voters urged to register for election

People in South Tyneside are being urged to ensure that they are registered in order to cast their vote on election day.

The General Election takes place on June 8 - with the South Shields and Jarrow constituencies being contested - but if people are not registered to vote they will be unable to have their say in the election.

South Tyneside Council say those who are not yet on the Electoral Register need to apply by midnight on Monday, May 22.

Martin Swales, chief executive of South Tyneside Council and acting returning officer, said: “It is vital that all residents have registered to vote so that they can take part in the forthcoming election and decide who represents them in Parliament.

“Unfortunately, those not registered in time will be unable to have their say.

“Online registration makes registering to vote easier and more convenient at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and people can access it through their computer, smartphone or tablet.”

Under the new Individual Electoral Registration system, everyone is responsible for registering themselves. Those registering need to prove their identity by providing their name, address, National Insurance number and date of birth.

Those who would prefer to vote by post, rather than going along to a polling station, can apply for a postal vote. The closing date for postal vote applications is Tuesday 23 May at 5pm.

Anyone who has difficulties accessing the internet or would prefer to register over the telephone can call the council’s elctions helpline on (0191) 427 7000.

More information on electoral registration is available at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/elections