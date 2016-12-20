South Tynesiders urged to kick off 2017 by giving up alcohol

People in South Tyneside are being urged to start 2017 with a health kick by giving up alcohol for a month.

Dry January, which is into its fifth year, is being supported by South Tyneside Council and Balance, the North East alcohol office.

The region has led the way with sign-ups to the Alcohol Concern challenge for the last three years, with the highest proportion of people taking up the challenge.

Of the estimated 2million people who attempted Dry January last year, 70,000 of them were from the North East.

Coun Tracey Dixon, South Tyneside Council’s lead member for independence and wellbeing, said: “We hope that as many people as possible take up the Dry January challenge and make the most of feeling great by visiting the numerous attractions that South Tyneside has to offer.

“The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, which is a new state-of-the-art cultural venue at the town’s Market Place, has lots of exciting things going on and I would urge people to pay it a visit.

“We also have our beautiful coastline, green spaces and parks as well as our leisure centres such as Haven Point and Hebburn Central, so there’s plenty to keep people busy when taking part in the challenge.”

Sue Taylor, partnerships manager at Balance, said: “Whatever your motivation for taking part, a break from alcohol for even just one month can have positive effects on our health, and, for many people, joining in Dry January encourages them to reassess their drinking habits and make positive long-term changes. “

To sign up to Dry January, visit www.dryjanuary.org.uk.