Special Hadrian’s Cavalry exhibition launched at Arbeia Roman Fort in South Shields

A new exhibition has been launched at a South Shields visitor attraction.

Hadrian’s Cavalry, which brings together a unique group of Roman cavalry objects, is on at Arbeia Roman Fort and Museum.

Cavalry trouper Arran Johnston with the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Alan and Moira Smith.

It began on Saturday, and includes ornate helmets, armour and weapons on loan from national and international museums, all shown alongside objects from the museum. Bill Griffiths, head of programmes for Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums and chair of the Hadrian’s Cavalry steering group, joined a Roman Cavalry re-enactor to mark the launch.

Visit www.hadrianscavalry.co.uk for more information

Artist Karen MacDougall at the exhibition.

The exhibition will be on until September.

