‘Special’ relay fundraiser returns to Jarrow this weekend with £75,000 target

A charity event is on the right track to raise more vital funds in South Tyneside this weekend.

The annual Relay for Life is taking place at Monkton Stadium, in Jarrow, on Saturday and Sunday.

The 22-hour relay sees people join the fight against cancer by raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

Registrations to take part in the relay have now closed, but people in the surrounding area have been urged to go along and support, visit the stalls and enjoy the music and entertainment on offer. The event is free all day for visitors to attend.

Ann Walsh, chairman of the Relay for Life Jarrow Committee, said: “The Relay for Life is so much more than a fundraising initiative.

“It has a real celebratory atmosphere as we reflect on the strides we have made against cancer while recognising the challenge that still lies ahead.

“It involves so many people, whether they take part, come along and support on the day or contribute in any way. Everyone who does attend always takes away something special.

“This year we are expecting more than 680 participants across 55 teams.

“I would urge people to join us and support those taking part, enjoy the event and help us to raise much needed funds to help make cancer a disease of the past.”

The event sees team members take turns to run or walk around the track, with one member on the track at any one time over the 22 hour period.

This is the 11th staging of the relay, which has helped to raise more than £500,000 over that time.

It will begin at 11am on Saturday with the emotional opening ceremony and survivors’ lap of honour, which sees cancer survivors walk the first lap.

Another highlights is the candle of hope ceremony, which takes place at 10pm.

It sees hundreds of tea light candles placed around the track, lighting the way around the track, serving as a message that cancer never sleeps.

The final lap at 9am on Sunday is followed by a closing ceremony.

At the end of the relay, all participants will come together for a final lap to celebrate their fundraising achievements.

Organisers are aiming to raise at least £75,000 from the event, and have already collected £50,000 online.

All money raised goes to Cancer Research UK to fund research to improve understanding of the disease, and learn more about how best to prevent, diagnose and treat different forms of cancer.