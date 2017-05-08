Spectators and bikers at motorcross event urged to come forward by fatal crash's investigators

Crowd members and competitors at a motor sport event are being asked to come forward if they saw the events surrounding a fatal crash.

Accident investigators have made a renewed appeal for witnesses to the incident at a motocross event on the Bank Holiday weekend, which led to the death of 27-year-old Thomas Brown.

Thomas Brown had ridden bikes since he was a schoolboy.

Thomas, who was from Barnard Castle, died from the injuries he sustained when he came off his orange coloured KTM offroad bike, on a track at Low Hardwick Farm, near Sedgefield. The accident happened on the late morning of Sunday, April 30.

A joint investigation involving the police and Durham County Council is taking place into the circumstances, with support from the collision investigation team from Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit (CDSOU).

Sergeant Phil Grieve, from the CDSOU said “We would like to hear from anyone who was at the event, whether they were a spectator or also taking part.

"If they have photographs or video footage that could also be potentially very useful.

“Even if they did not see Thomas come off his bike we still want them to contact us so we can ensure nothing is missed.”

A 30-year-old woman from the Sedgefield, who crashed just over an hour after the fatal incident, and Mr Brown were both airlifted by the Great North Air Ambulance Service following their collisions.

Anyone with information which could help is asked to call the collision unit on (0191) 375 2159, or police via 101.