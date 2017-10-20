Spooky South Shields show aims to delight the whole family this Halloween

A spooktacular show aims to delight youngsters on half term holiday as the popular character Wendy the Witch returns to the stage in South Tyneside.

New show ‘Wendy the Witch and the Long Lost Spell’ will see the plucky witch return to The Customs House, in Mill Dam, South Shields this half term as she takes on a new adventure.

The Voices Melissa Cavanagh, from Sunderland, will play Winnie in a new show at The Customs House.

Sara-Jayne White,from Newcastle, will take on the role of Wendy, while The Voice contestant Melissa Cavanagh, from Sunderland, is joining the cast as her jealous sister, Winnie.

The pair have to work together when Wendy finds herself trapped in the family home as a result of The Goblin King’s curse.

The only spell that can free her was lost many full moons ago and Wendy must find it and escape.

Steven Stobbs, from Sunderland, will complete the line-up, playing Father Wizard.

Writer and director Wayne Miller said: “I love returning to Wendy the Witch, she’s such a fun character to bring to life.

“She’s not like a Disney princess, but she’s someone young girls and boys can look up to and learn from.

“This year, as always, Wendy is in a bit of a pickle.

“She’s been placed under a curse, but also has family issues to deal with.

“Adding a little sibling rivalry into the script seemed like something a lot of the audience might just be able to relate to.”

The show will runs over half term week from Monday, October 23, to Wednesday, October 25, with shows at 2pm each day.

Sara said she was delighted to be a part of the show. She said: “It’s an honour to play Wendy this Halloween and be part of memories made with families and friends.

“It’s such an exciting time for children to get creative, use their imaginations and play dress up.”

While Melissa, who made it through to the Battle Round of BBC1’s The Voice on Team Boy George last year, said: “I am so excited to be performing at one of my favourite theatres again.

“I’m looking forward to letting out my mischievous side for the role of Winnie.”

Tickets for the show are £7.50 and are available from the box office by calling: 0191 454 1234 or online at: www.customshouse.co.uk.

Other half-term family shows include Dick and Dom Live! on Saturday, October 21, at 2pm and 5pm, and Harry Panto and the Chamber Pot of Secrets on Thursday, October 26, at 1.30pm and 6pm.