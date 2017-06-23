Staff and customers at two businesses rally for couple’s families

Kind-hearted staff and customers at two South Shields businesses joined in a fundraising drive after they were touched by the death of a “loving” couple in the Manchester bomb attack.

West Park Post Office and Lifestyle Store, both in Stanhope Road, South Shields, launched a collection for those wanting to do something in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

Together, staff and customers raised almost £800 for the families of Liam Curry, 19 and his girlfriend Chloe Rutherford, 17.

The couple, who were described as “devoted” to each other were killed in a terrorist attack, last month, in Manchester.

They had been at the Ariana Grande concert when a bomb was detonated, killing 22 people and injuring many more.

Samantha Milne, from the Post Office, said: “We all just wanted to do something to show the families support.

“We teamed up with the Lifestyle Store and made available jars for customers could make their donations.

“We would just like to thank everyone, the staff, customers and the community, who have all donated in memory of the couple.

“We know the funeral has been and gone, but this is for the families to spend it on as they see fit, whether it’s a memorial stone or something else.”

The death of Liam and Chloe left the community of South Tyneside heartbroken.

A number of balloon releases took place in their memory and books of condolence were opened where people could pay their own tribute to the pair, who had touched so many lives with their kindness.

Last week, a joint funeral for Liam and Chloe was held at St Hilda’s Church in South Shields which was attended by hundreds of family, friends and those from the community who wanted to pay their own respects.