Staff at this South Shields school are hoping to scoop national catering honour

Catering staff at a South Shields school are hoping to serve up an award win after being nominated for a second time.

St Wilfrid’s RC College is in the running to take home the title of ‘Self Managed School Caterer of the Year’ in the national EDUcatering Awards.

The awards recognise the outstanding contribution made by catering teams to the school meals industry, while the self-managed school award is given to schools which run a service independently from the council.

It will be the second year running that the college, in Temple Park Road, has been in the running to pick up an honour, after making it to the final last year, but just falling short of taking home a win.

School staff have travelled to London today to attend the award ceremony at the Royal Garden Hotel tonight - after being nominated for the award by the school’s business manager Emma Harrison.

Rob Bullock, executive head chef at the school, was delighted to be shortlisted in the awards once again.

The 45-year-old, who has been at the school for two years, said: “This is the second year we have been nominated for the award and we’re hoping for a win this year. “We have 14 staff on the team and the job can be quite demanding as we serve over 1,000 students on the site.

“We run a breakfast service, a mid-morning service and a lunchtime service.”

Mr Bullock added: “It would be nice to be recognised for all of the hard work the team has put in over the last few years.

“We have turned the service around from what it was, so it would be nice to be recognised.”