Staff recognised in Great British Care Awards

Two care home workers from South Tyneside are celebrating after taking home top accolades at the Great British Care Awards.

Christine Brekke and Lee Craik Potter, from Anchor’s Palmersdene Care Home, in Grange Road West, Jarrow, were thrilled to be crowned winners of the regional section of the national competition.

Christine won the Care Newcomer Award while Lee came out on top of the Palliative Care/End of Life Award – both recognising their dedication to their profession.

Also nominated from Palmersdene, were Ian Short for The Ancillary Worker Award and Megan Graves for both The Dementia Carer Award and The Frontline Leaders Award.

Both Christine and Lee will now be in the running for a national award at the grand final in Birmingham.

Palmersdene’s manager Maureen Kane said everyone at the home was delighted.

She said: “This award means that both Christine and Lee have been recognised nationally.

“They are both valued members of staff who are committed to making our residents happy by providing person-centred care.”

Christine said: “I love working at Palmersdene and I absolutely love my job, so it is amazing to be recognised for something that comes naturally to me.”

Lee added: “Palmersdene is a wonderful home, so this is for all of the staff and residents living there as much as it is for me.

“The staff all recognise how much our residents have given to society, we want to celebrate their lives and support them to have as much fun as possible whilst ensuring that they feel safe and comfortable in their home.”