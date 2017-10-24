Stage is set for South Tyneside’s annual fireworks display

Bonfire night is set to go off with a bang and a kaleidoscope of colour when one of South Tyneside’s biggest display fires into action.

Thousands of spectators are expected to gather at South Shields seafront for the annual extravaganza, organised by South Tyneside Council, on November 5.

Colours light up the night sky at South Shields fireworks display last year.

This year’s theme is ‘Spellbound’, and council chiefs say watchers can expect lighting overload.

As well as two multi-coloured displays within the space of 90 minutes, firework explosions will be backed by musical tracks.

These include favourites such as Abracadabra, Black Magic, and Magic Moments.

Co-organised with Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, there will be two free displays – at 6.30pm and a main display at 8pm.

A council spokesman said: “People can celebrate Bonfire Night in style with a sparkling display at South Shields seafront.

“They can watch as the fireworks shoot across the sky and burst into colour.

“But we do ask that, for safety purposes, people do not bring their own fireworks or sparklers.”

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park rides will be open from noon to 10pm.

Organisers are also asking people not to bring their dogs to the event and to considerate to householders when parking.

Designated car parks will be open along the seafront and in South Shields town centre, with additional parking in Bents Park.

More information on Ocean Beach, including discount vouchers for rides, is at www.oceanbeach.co.uk/fireworks.