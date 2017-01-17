Store steps in to help vandal hit South Tyneside nursery

A children’s nursery which was devastated in a vandal attack has been given a £5,000 boost - thanks to a major store group.

Staff and children at Monkton Nursery, in Bainbridge Avenue, Simonside, South Shields, were left heartbroken when most of their outdoor garden facilities had been damaged by yobs.

It left headteacher Clare Askwith no option but to dip into cash that had been allocated for a new outdoor learning area to put right the damage that had been left behind.

Now, thanks to a cash donation by Tesco, the school is back on track to making the project a reality.

Helen Harber, manager at the Tesco store in Simonside, South Shields, said: “Monkton Nursery is very close to all of our hearts as many colleagues have either attended the school or have children who have attended.

“When we heard that they had to spend every penny they had saved to correct damage caused by vandals, we wanted to do something to help.

“We are delighted to have been able to replace the money which will enable the nursery to build a new outdoor learning area which is very important to them.”

The outdoor learning area will be attached to the main nursery and aims to give children the choice of being indoors or outdoors.

Ms Askwith said: “The support we have had from the local community since the vandalism attack has been amazing and we are extremely grateful to Tesco for this fantastic donation,

“It will go such a long way to helping the nursery and the children who attend.”

