Storm Barbara set to hit Britain on busiest day of festive getaway

Britain is bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Barbara, with warnings of 90mph winds and difficult travelling conditions as people make their way home for the holidays.

Scotland is expected to bear the brunt of the storm from lunchtime, but the Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings, including one for the North East of England.

It lasts from this afternoon through this evening, with gusts of 60mph to 70mph expected quite widely, and forecasters say there is the possibility of structural damage.

The winds, along with a short period of heavy rainfall, has the potential to lead to difficult driving conditions. Exposed coastal routes are likely to be most prone to disruption.

Brent Walker, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: "Storm Barbara is crossing the Atlantic and will pass close to the north-west of the UK during Friday, bringing the potential for some disruption to power supplies and travel, and possibly structural damage."

Winds are expected to subside tonight, and tomorrow will be calmer, but a further spell of windy weather is expected on Christmas Day.

Gusts of around 50-60 mph are likely, particularly over high ground.

Some disruption to travel is possible and driving conditions may be difficult for high-sided vehicles.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents hundreds of councils in England and Wales, said it is issuing renewed advice on how to deal with flash floods, and has stockpiled more than one million tonnes of salt to grit roads.

Environment spokesman Martin Tett said: ''Councils are fully prepared to protect residents and minimise disruption caused by Storm Barbara and other potential bad weather such as snow and flooding.

"Council staff will be out in force clearing roads of any debris and damage.''

If the weather damages their local power network and affects electricity supply, people can call 105, a free new national phone line,

The number is available to people in England, Scotland and Wales, regardless of who they buy electricity from.