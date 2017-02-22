Storm Doris is on the way, bringing snow, rain and gale-force winds

Gusts of up to 80mph are expected hit the UK as Storm Doris arrives from the Atlantic, the Met Office has warned.

The storm will bring strong winds and heavy rain, with parts of the North East warned to expect snow.

Winds of up to 60mph are also expected to batter the country, said the Met Office, which has issued a yellow weather warning for the region for tomorrow.

Today will be very windy, with gusts of up to 45mph, though these will ease from teatime onwards.

Rain is expected from 11pm tonight, lasting until tomorrow evening, and there will again be strong winds throughout the day.

Snow is expected over high ground, with accumulations of 5cm to 10cm on some hills.

Strong winds are expected to develop, which will result in drifting of the snow and blizzard conditions over high ground, and heavy rain at lower levels.

The combination of snow, strong winds and heavy rain is likely to lead to disruption to transport networks and possibly power supplies.

Met Office forecaster Emma Sharples said: "We have got a fairly active area of low pressure coming in from the Atlantic. It is strengthening as it moves eastwards to the UK."

The good news is that Storm Doris is expected to move on quickly, with the worst of the weather gone by Thursday evening.

By Friday there will be occasional showers, but more winds and strengthening winds will arrive later, arriving later, spreading eastwards through Saturday.