Storytime spreads word of diversity to young audience

The diversity of family life was celebrated with a special storytime session in South Tyneside.

Stuart Hatton, a former Mr Gay World, gathered together Mr Gay England, Scotland and Wales to lead the session for children, parents and guests.

Mr Gay Scotland, England and Wales read a story to youngters at Hatton Dance Academy.

Matthew Rood, 37, from Brighton, Ben Brown, 27, from Cardiff, and Steven Whyte, 39, from St Andrew’s, were also at the Hatton School of Dance and Arts, in Temple Town, South Shields, for the event.

They told the story of Prince Henry, written by Pop N Olly, which tells of how he searches for partner from princes and princesses, but decides he would rather be with Thomas, one of his family’s servants.

In the end, his betrothed says they should only marry once they have seen a bit of the world and experienced life.

Stuart, 32, who runs the dance school with his mum Wendy.

Stuart, director of Mr Gay Europe, said: “The feedback we got was absolutely amazing and what I really liked was the children didn’t question that he shouldn’t marry Thomas.

“They also think they should have got married straight away as well.”

He added: “It opened up to children about different backgrounds and we wanted to help parents make sure they can help them learn about diversity.

“We’re looking at doing something like this again, but on a bigger scale.”

Around 30 children aged from two to 12 joined in the audience.

The story session was also attended by mayor of South Tyneside Councillor Olive Punchion and Mayoress Mary French.