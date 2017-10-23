Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice to perform in South Shields

A Strictly Come Dancing star is set to tread the boards in South Tyneside.

Giovanni Pernice’s Born to Win tour will stop off at the Customs House, South Shields,on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at 7.30pm.

Seeing them on television is one thing, but watching Giovanni and Pasha work their magic on stage in the intimate setting of our theatre is an entirely different experience and certainly one not to be missed. Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House

Italian dance champion Giovanni started his Strictly career with a bang, reaching the final in 2015 with his partner, actress Georgia May Foote.

He made it to week seven the following year, with TV presenter Laura Whitmore, but is hoping to create some serious magic this year with Debbie McGee, who is among the bookies’ favourites.

Giovanni, 27, has competed in numerous international dance competitions since first competing as an adult in 2008. His greatest achievement to date is winning the Italian Championships in 2012.

Expect even more energy, passion and heat in Born to Win, with lots of stunning ballroom dances and hot Latin routines as Giovanni is joined on stage by seven world-class professional dancers.

Giovanni said: “I am so happy that my first ever tour Dance Is Life was such a success and I can’t wait to start on my brand new show Born to Win. It’s going to be amazing.”

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “We are delighted to welcome not one, but two Strictly Come Dancing favourites to The Customs House next year.

“Seeing them on television is one thing, but watching Giovanni and Pasha work their magic on stage in the intimate setting of our theatre is an entirely different experience and certainly one not to be missed.”

Call the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.