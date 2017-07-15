Students from a Jarrow school put their culinary skills to the test

Students from a South Tyneside school cooked up a storm in the kitchen after putting their culinary skills to the test.

Four pupils from Fellgate Autistic Base (FAB) in Jarrow took part in a Star Bakers cooking class run by Lesley Heslop.

Cooking up a storm in the kitchen at Star Bakers

The session was aimed at putting into practice what the youngsters had learned in class throughout the year on the subject of Food Technology.

Emma Oliver at Fellgate Autistic Base said: “The students in the Base have been studying food technology all year and it was thought that ‘Star Bakers’ was the ideal place for the students to further develop their culinary skills.

“The children from the Base loved it, one child said it was the ‘best trip ever!’ The children absolutely loved baking chocolate rocky road brownies, they got to take home a full sized baking tray for their families to enjoy the experience.

Star Bakers was set up by Lesley Heslop in 2016 as an after-school club.

It was created after the former food technology teacher spotted something similar taking place down South.

The sessions focus on baking with items including pizzas, sausage rolls and cakes.

The classes were originally based at Hedworthfield Community Centre but have since moved into a purpose built kitchen based at Cookson House in River Drive.

Mrs Heslop said: “We all had a lovely time baking and decorating the boxes for them to take their brownies home in.

“Since we have moved premises, it has enabled me to offer more classes and sessions and one of the things I am looking at, from September, is having more schools coming in with their pupils to take part in cooking classes.”

All ingredients and cooking equipment is supplied.

Each session costs £12. For more details on Star Bakers and session times visits Star Bakers on Facebook.