Students put through their paces by James Bay’s tour manager

The tour manager of a top British singer and songwriter helped push the vocal ability of a group of South Tyneside students to the limit.

Ross Lewis - who looks after musician James Bay - visited AutismAble, which is based at the Customs Space in South Shields, to put the youngsters through their musical paces.

AutismAble member Melissa Binyon recording with Ross Lewis.

The group, all of who have autism - a lifelong developmental disability which affects how people perceive the world and interact with others - were given the chance to record their version of one of the singer’s biggest hits, Hold Back The River.

Sarah Farrell of AutismAble said: “This opportunity has been great for the students because it has enabled them to work in a recording studio environment at the Custom Space with music industry professionals.

“Working alongside Ross Lewis enabled the students to work in a relaxed environment and gain brilliant results.

“It pushed them to achieve great results while working quite far out of their regular comfort zone.”

She added: “It has undoubtedly improved every users social skills and confidence.”

The group were supported in the session by staff from the Custom Space.

AutismAble provides education and services for people on the autistic spectrum living in South Tyneside.

They run a series of courses, including business studies, gardening and catering, art and photography, music, games design and film making.

AutismAble members at the recording session.

To find out more about AutismAble’s social and educational courses, call 07508 312735 or email sarah@autismable.com

The students have all been diagnosed with autism.