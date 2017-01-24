Success at the double for South Tyneside Council

South Tyneside Council has had a double dose of success after being presented with two awards.

One is in recognition of the local authority’s support to the armed forced community throughout the borough, the Silver Employer Recognition (ERS) award.

The second is a trophy from Living North Awards recognising The Word, National Centre for the Written Word.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith, said: “It was a real honour to formally accept this external recognition on behalf of the Council.

“These awards are not easily secured and are a result of the hard work and dedication of the numerous teams and individuals in the council.

“More importantly it shows our commitment to the people of the borough who are the ultimate beneficiaries of these achievements.”

South Tyneside Council was officially awarded the ERS Award from the Ministry of Defence in September 2016. It is given to employers who support military personnel and inspire other organisations to do the same.

Coun Ed Malcolm, Lead Member for Resources and Innovation and Chairman of South Tyneside Armed Forces Forum, said: “I was proud to present this award to the mayor in recognition of our efforts to go above and beyond when it comes to supporting our Armed Forces.

“However, we are not complacent and I am determined to continue to lead strengthened support for the borough’s military personnel, reservists and their families.”

The Word was awarded Best Regeneration and Restoration Project to recognise excellence in a place of regeneration.

It was presented to South Tyneside Council in recognition of the importance of The Word as the first phase of the £100m redevelopment of South Shields town centre and the significance of the building as a new national centre celebrating the written word.

Coun Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “I was delighted to advise council that The Word had been awarded this accolade at the highly acclaimed Living North Awards.

“The judging panel described the building as a ‘beacon’ for the region – delivering both a successful community hub and a major new attraction with visitors from far and wide.

“Since opening in October 2016 The Word has welcomed over 110,000 visitors and received extremely positive feedback.

“Residents of the borough have also truly embraced this new home for libraries, open zone and visitor information.”