Sunderland AFC fans split over choice for new manager

Sunderland supporters are hoping for a change of fortunes as the club searches for another new manager.

Simon Grayson was sacked just minutes after the Black Cats were held to a 3-3 draw by bottom club Bolton Wanderers in the Championship on Tuesday.

Peter Reid and Kevin Phillips would be an awesome team Kenneth Wood

The club has won just one league game so far this season, and are in the bottom three, putting them in danger of a second successive relegation.

Yesterday, the club announced that Robbie Stockdale and Billy McKinlay will be in charge for the trip to Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is one of the early frontrunners with the bookmakers to take over at the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis.

Also among the favourites is Black Cats favourite Peter Reid, who twice led the club to promotion to the Premier League as manager, and to two seventh-placed finishes in the top flight.

Former Sunderland players Kevin Phillips, Stefan Schwarz and Kevin Ball are also near the top of the bookmakers’ list.

The Gazette’s sister paper, the Sunderland Echo, yesterday held a poll to see who supporters would like to take over as manager.

As of 5pm last night, Reid headed the list, with 27% of the votes cast. He was followed by Phillips (18%), Karanka (16%) and Ball (5%).

Supporters commenting on the Gazette’s Facebook page had differing views on who they want to take charge.

James Lister posted: “At this rate, can anyone save them? But I’d go for Peter Reid if it was up to me.”

Stanley Stoker added: “Let Kevin Ball take charge of the next game, unless Sam (Allardyce) comes back.”

Tom Martin wrote: “Right now, I don’t care who comes in, so long as someone can actually get the team winning a few games and get us out of the relegation zone by the end of the season.”

Kenneth Wood said: “Peter Reid and Kevin Phillips would be an awesome team.”

On the Echo’s Facebook page, Tony Crompton posted: “Kevin Keegan went back to Newcastle after 10 years and it was not the same, which might happen to Peter Reid. The second time doesn’t always work.”

Mandy Longstaff added: “If not Reidy, then I think Bally and Phillips together would sort the team out.”

Paul Green wrote: “We’ve got nothing to lose as things stand. Reid is probably the best option with a younger sidekick.”

Phil Johnston said: “Come back Reidy.”

Margaret Crosbie posted: “They need a manager they will play for and have some respect for or they will be going down again.”