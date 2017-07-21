Sunderland and South Tyneside MPs demand meeting with Transport Secretary over Metro

A group of North East MPs has written to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling demanding an urgent meeting about investment in the Metro.

Sunderland Central's Julie Elliott, Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson, South Shields' Emma Lewell-Buck and Jarrow's Stephen Hepburn are among ten signatories to a letter calling for action.

Julie Elliott

"The need to act is urgent," it says.

"Our constituents tell us that the poor reliability of the life-expired Metro trains is causing problems for them on a daily basis and we trust that, like us, you want to see the system preserved and expanded to new areas rather than crumbling away.

"We believe that investment is not optional and cannot be deferred. Nexus needs to go to the market this year if it is to have any chance of introducing new Metro trains in 2021 and it can only do so if the Government is prepared to stand behind it financially.

"If the new trains arrive any later, major timetable reductions are inevitable. The old stock is already failing.

Stephen Hepburn

"The Tyne and Wear public sadly know, from their daily experience, that Metro is failing due to mechanical obsolescence, with the failing rolling stock becoming a regular feature on the regional news outlets. They are also becoming acutely aware that the North East in general is a poor relation when it comes to transport infrastructure investment.

"In light of this, we were disappointed by the vague and non-committal response of Ministers to out questions on this subject in the House last week. This is not a new request.

"The need for public funding for replacement rolling stock as well as operating the system and infrastructure renewal has been discussed with the Government over many years and your department received the business case from Nexus a full year ago.

"We, therefore, request an urgent meeting with you to discuss the Metro and the steps you plan to make to assist Nexus.

Emma Lewell-Buck

"The Metro's importance to residents, businesses and general daily life in our constituencies is too great to be put to one side.

Sharon Hodgson