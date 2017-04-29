Sunderland fans' dismay as team is relegated from Premier League

Sunderland football fans have reacted with dismay after their team were relegated following a 1-0 defeat at home.

Supporters young and old were left shaking their heads in disappointment as a late goal sent the Black Cats crashing out of the Premier League.

Many had already left the Stadium of Light where the team took on Bournemouth before Joshua King scored the only goal.

But even then, the disappointment was already etched on their faces as they realised the chances of their team staying up was slim to none.

And thanks to King's only goal with minutes to go until the final whistle, it looked like it was all but over, with only the hope of Hull being beaten by Southamption to save them for another week.

Cameron Thompson with his sister Emily, four.

However, it wasn't meant to be after the game at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, saw that game end in a 0-0 draw, resulting in Sunderland being relegated to the Championship.

Michael Mawhinney said: "It's just another game, it's the usual same old, same old game. It's pathetic.

"It's all over now."

Sunderland fans leaving the grounds

Cameron Thompson, who watched the the match with his sister Emily Thompson, four, said: "I have no idea what to say. I'm speechless, it was a load of rubbish.

"The players just don't seem bothered - it's just disappointing but it's the same every time.

"I'll still support them. See what happens next season."

Sunderland fans have been left disappointed with today's result