Sunderland fans heading to Bury game warned of huge tailbacks on M62 after man fell from bridge

Sunderland fans heading to this evening's Bury game are warned of huge tailbacks on the M62 after a man fell from a bridge.

The Black Cats are due to take on Lee Clark's side in the Carabao Cup first round.

However, supporters travelling to Bury's Gigg Lane ground are warned to take a different route after the M62 was closed in both directions.

According to Greater Manchester Police, a man fell from a motorway bridge at Junction 9, near Heywood, earlier today.

Although Highways England reports that the road has now reopened, massive tailbacks remain.

Lorry driver Gary Lamb, 58, from Seaham Harbour, who passed the incident scene, said: "The traffic going westbound from Leeds has a nine-mile tailback and it will only get worse.

"I saw two air ambulances and I have never seen so many police and ambulances all my life.

"I know my roads really well and I would advise anybody going to the game to take the A59 instead."

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at around 10.15am on Thursday, August 10, to reports that a man was on the wrong side of a bridge on the M62 near to the junction for Heywood.

“Emergency services attended and discovered a man had fallen from the bridge. He is in a serious condition.”